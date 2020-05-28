Pool sales make a splash
Add another item to that hard to find list.
With most travel plans scuttled, backyard pools are becoming the must have of the summer.
Many of the popular models available at Costco, Walmart and Canadian Tire are sold out.
One Ontario based pool chain says sales are up by 50 percent.
And it's not only pools, apparently another "hot" item is the aptly named hot tub.
