POP 2000 Tour, Shinedown, and Tony Orlando announce shows at Niagara's casinos

Two new shows have been added to the star-studded line-up of performances at the new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

POP 2000 TOUR with Smash Mouth, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO will play June 1st.

"With the POP 2000 Tour, you'll be thrown back to the early 2000s. It features multi-platinum pop rock band Smash Mouth, known for their hit singles Walkin' on the Sun, All-Star, Then The Morning Comes, and I'm a Believer, and O-Town, who have released two No. 1 singles, Liquid Dreams, and All or Nothing. The tour will also feature Chris Kirkpatrick, one of the founding members of *NSYNC, Ryan Cabrera, and American band LFO."

Shinedown: Revolutions Live Tour also has a show booked for July 23rd.

"Shinedown are known for their fiery live shows, thoughtprovoking lyrics, and melodic sensibilities. In addition to 15 platinum and gold singles, the multi-platinum band sold 10 million albums worldwide."

Meantime, Tony Orlando, will be at the Avalon Theatre from August 15-16.

"I am extremely excited about this incredible group of artists coming to both venues", said Cathy Price, Vice President of Marketing of Niagara Casinos. “Adding the POP 2000 Tour and Shinedown to the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, and Tony Orlando at the Avalon Theatre gives our fans a reason to make a trip to Niagara Falls and Fallsview Casino and experience world-class entertainment”.

Tickets for all performances go on sale March 24, 2023 at 10:00 am