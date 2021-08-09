Pop-up COVID vaccine clinic running this Saturday in Crystal Beach
A pop-up COVID vaccine clinic will be held this Saturday in Fort Erie offering both Pfizer and Moderna shots.
Residents who need a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are invited to attend the clinic at the Crystal Ridge Community Centre in Fort Erie.
The clinic is for walk-ins only, and both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered.
It will run Saturday, August 14th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Crystal Ridge Community Centre is located at 99 Ridge Rd S, Fort Erie, ON L0S 1B0.
Anyone 12 years and older is welcome to attend, and you can bring a friend of family member with you for support.
Walk-ins are available at all Public Health clinics from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Tokyo Olympics RecapTim talks to Rod Mawhood to recap the Tokyo 2020/2021 Olympics
-
ROUNDTABLE Diana Huson and Jeff WallisROUNDTABLE Diana Huson and Jeff Wallis
-
Exploitive food marketing to kids - Sylvain CharleboisTim talks to Prof. Sylvain Charlebois on exploitative marketing food to kids