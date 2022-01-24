Pop-up vaccine clinic being held in Welland today

A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic will be held in Welland today.

Niagara Public Health will host the vaccination clinic at École Franco-Niagara from 1 - 3:30 p.m. for staff and students, and then 3:30 - 6:30 p.m for all community members.

Doses will be given to anyone 5+ and they will only take walk-ins.

82% of Niagara residents have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 77% have had both doses.