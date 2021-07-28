“Pop-Ups at Pier 8” event series to animate Hamilton waterfront in August

A series of pop-up events presented by the City of Hamilton will take place throughout August at the Hamilton Waterfront Trust Centre located at 47 Discovery Drive. Beginning Sunday, August 1, 2021, “Pop-Ups at Pier 8” will feature outdoor events and programming to encourage residents of all ages to enjoy Hamilton’s waterfront this summer.

The City has retained Whitney McMeekin, owner of Girl on the Wing and co-founder of Hamilton Flea, to deliver the “Pop-Ups at Pier 8” event series, which will include activities such as kid’s workshops, senior coffee meet-ups, outdoor markets, and movie nights hosted with a variety of local partners including Playhouse Cinema, Hamilton Vintage Community, and BLK OWNED HamOnt.

All events will be fully accessible with COVID-19 public safety measures in place including contact tracing, enforced capacity, physical distancing and masking.

Quick facts

The Pop-Ups at Pier 8 event series was created to provide temporary animation and programming at the West Harbour during the current construction of new parks space and amenities on the waterfront.

The program was originally intended to launch in 2020 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until Step 3 of the Ontario reopening plan enabled it to proceed.

“I am thrilled to have the “Pop-Ups at Pier 8” events taking place at the Waterfront Trust Centre throughout the month of August. This outdoor event series has something for everyone, while encouraging residents to explore the waterfront area at Pier 8, which has been undergoing massive upgrades and additions to enhance public access to the water’s edge. Thank you to Whitney McMeekin for her outstanding efforts in bringing these inclusive, safe and accessible events for all to enjoy this summer.” - Jason Farr, Ward 2 Councillor

“Our City’s natural assets, including the West Harbour waterfront, have become more important to us than ever through the pandemic. We are looking forward to having citizens come together safely to experience the Pier in a creative way and to see its potential for future enjoyment.” - Chris Phillips, West Harbour Development Office

Additional resources

