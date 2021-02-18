'Popcorngate' in Quebec as movie theatres allowed to reopen next Friday, but no popcorn allowed

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government will compensate movie theatres for lost concession stand revenue after some owners criticized the province's reopening plan.

The province has said movie theatres can reopen February 26th, but some owners have complained after learning they wouldn't be allowed to sell popcorn or other snacks.

Legault said the rules are based on advice from Public Health and are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The criticism from owners such as Vincenzo Guzzo has inspired the term Popcorngate, and the name has since been picked up by commentators and politicians.