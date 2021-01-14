Pope Francis receives COVID-19 vaccine
Pope Francis received his first shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today.
The 84 year-old is urging everyone to get vaccinated, not only for the good of their own health, but for the lives of others.
The Vatican has beefed up restrictions as cases spike in Italy.
Vatican City launched its vaccination program this week.
The Queen and Prince Philip were both vaccinated last week.
