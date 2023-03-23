Pope's visit to Canada cost taxpayers $55M

Pope Francis' visit to Canada last summer didn't come cheap.

Documents released to The Canadian Press under freedom-of-information laws show the papal trip cost the federal government at least $55M.

The leader of the Catholic Church made stops in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut over six days last July and apologized for the church's role in residential schools.

Michelle Robinson, whose grandmother, aunt and uncle went to residential schools, says the price tag feels like another slap in the face for Indigenous people.

She says that money could have gone to survivors and healing programs.