Pope willing to visit Canada, unclear if apology will be made to victims of residential schools

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is echoing calls for Pope Francis to make what she calls a long overdue apology for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system.

The Vatican announced in a statement today that Francis is willing to visit Canada.

It says the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops invited him in the context of -- quote -- ``the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.''

There was no mention of an apology.

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme says the visit must come with an apology to truly be a step towards reconciliation.

The Saskatchewan First Nation made international headlines earlier this year with the discovery of potentially 751 unmarked graves near the former Catholic-run residential school.