Poppy campaign begins today

Poppies will start appearing on lapels as the national campaign gets started today.

The annual campaign traditionally starts on the last Friday in October, urging all Canadians to honour and remember veterans.

This year is particularly special as the Legion is marking the 100th anniversary of the poppy as Canada's symbol of remembrance. Hundreds of pieces of digital poppy artwork are being created and will be auctioned off to support the National Poppy Trust Fund.

Some poppy donation boxes will once again feature tap-and-pay systems to protect volunteers during the pandemic. The number of tap-and-pay locations has now grown to 1,000 nation-wide.

Money raised through the yearly poppy campaign supports veterans and their families.