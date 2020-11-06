Poppy debate ends as Whole Foods changes original plan not to allow workers to wear the red symbol

The poppy debate has ended.

Whole Foods is backtracking on an earlier rule that banned additions to employees' standard uniform -- including poppies.

The Amazon-owned company had defended the rule, saying it would donate to the Royal Canadian Legion's poppy campaign, and its 14 Canadian locations would observe a moment of silence on Remembrance Day.

The policy drew anger from politicians on both the federal and provincial levels, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowing to introduce immediate legislation permitting all employees to wear a poppy, regardless of where they work.

Ford says whoever made the initial decision to forbid Whole Foods employees from wearing poppies -- quote -- ``isn't the sharpest knife in the drawer, about as sharp as a butter knife.''

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it a "silly mistake" and hoped the company would correct it.