Popular local 'funk beast' band will kick off Let It Glow in downtown St. Catharines Saturday

St. Catharines is getting ready to launch it's Let it Glow celebration.

The 'Celebration of Light', a family-friendly outdoor festival in downtown St. Catharines and Port Dalhousie, will take place December 11th to January 9, 2022.

The popular local band, My Son the Hurricane, will kick things off at the launch event Saturday night between 5-8 p.m.

The band, described as a multi horn, multi drummer, multi singer brass funk beast, will perform along with the Mark and Stacey Duo in front of the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in downtown St. Catharines.

There will also be a Santa Selfie Station and warming firepits.

The Feel the Glow Window Display reveal will happen Saturday night at 6pm.

The front windows of the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, will be transformed into 4 vibrant window box displays.

"The large installation will be developed and created by community partners showcasing the diversity and unity of our community through the lens of Let it Glow- A Celebration of Light."

