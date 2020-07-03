Popular Ontario beaches having trouble with visitors

Some popular Ontario beaches continue to have problems with beachgoers maintaining proper distancing rules.

Wasaga Beach in Simcoe county is partially reclosing after what officials there called "blatant disrespect" by tourists on Canada Day.

The town's Mayor Nina Bifolchi says visitors Wednesday took things to a whole new level.

As a result, the town will close the sand-covered portion of Beach Drive on July 9 and reduce the number of beachfront parking spots by 50 per cent immediately.

Sauble Beach in the Bruce Peninsula was closed for the same problem last month, they're set to reopen today but with several restrictions.

The council hopes to hire off-duty OPP officers to help with enforcement of phsycial distancing measures.

Sauble beach closed on June 22nd, after the beaches had been opened two weeks earlier for restricted walk-through access as a trial.

Council agreed that the behaviour of beachgoers will impact the direction it goes in leading up to the August long weekend