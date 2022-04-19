Popular tourist attraction opens up in Niagara Falls on Mother's Day weekend

Popular tourist boats will launch in Niagara Falls this Mother’s Day weekend.

Niagara City Cruises says they will operate on a condensed weekend schedule starting May 6, 2022.

That means the popular Voyage to the Falls tour will run Friday to Monday between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Regular daily service will return in June.

“We are excited to be able to open for Mother’s Day and provide visitors to Niagara Falls the most unique view of the globally renowned waterfall,” says Mory Di Maurizio, Chief Operating Officer of City Cruises in Canada. “Our crew is geared up and ready to help our guests create more amazing memories from in the mist!”

The 20-minute Voyage to the Falls boat tour sets sail every 30 minutes.

“The Voyage to the Falls is a truly iconic Niagara Falls attraction, rated as Canada’s top visitor experience,” says Mr. DiMaurizio. “The past two years have been particularly challenging for the tourism industry. It is encouraging to see some steps towards stimulating the tourism experience not just in Niagara, but across Ontario and Canada.”