Porch pick-up food drive will be held in Lincoln this Saturday

A food drive will be held in Lincoln this Saturday collecting donations for the Village of Hope.

Calvary Gospel Church has organized the 'Porch Pickup food drive' for Saturday August 7th from 10am-noon.

Volunteers will be driving around and picking up food in support of Village of Hope, and you can also drop off your donation to Calvary Gospel Church, at 4129 Hixon St.

Click here for more details on the event.