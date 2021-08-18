Port Cares and Boggio Pharmacy provide vaccines to Port Colborne

Port Cares and Boggio Pharmacy in Port Colborne are teaming up to host a pop-up Covid 19 vaccination clinic.

Aaron Boggio says the clinic is open to the entire community who require a first or second dose.

It will be held Wednesday, August 25 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Port Cares Reach Out Centre located outdoors in the Food Bank parking lot at 61 Nickel Street, Port Colborne.

No appointment is necessary.

Port Cares Reach Out Centre will be running its food bank and hot meal service during the clinic for those getting their vaccinations.

Christine Clark Lafleur, the executive director of Port Cares, says they can't open their dining hall for clients until they are fully vaccinated.