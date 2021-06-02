Port Cares anticipates biggest 50/50 draw yet on Friday

There are only two days left to buy tickets for what may be Port Cares' largest 50/50 draw yet.

The winner of the Friday, June 4th draw will be taking home at least $26,850 as the jackpot continues to grow.

Early Bird draw winner James Culic has already won $500 in grocery gift cards and $500 in cash. He donated some of his cash winnings back to Port Cares.

This is the organization's third 50/50 draw. Previous winners claimed $19,830 and $27,465 respectively and donated some of their winnings back to Port Cares as well.

Funds raised through the draw will support the Port Cares food bank, which has seen registration increase by more than 30 percent since the start of the pandemic.

The hot meal program is also now coping with twice the demand it experienced pre-pandemic.

Anyone 18 years old or older in Ontario can buy a ticket for the draw. Tickets can be bought for 5 for $10, 20 for $20 or 100 for $40 through www.portcares5050.ca.

Tickets are also available at the Port Cares main office at 92 Charlotte Street in Port Colborne.