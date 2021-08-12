Port Cares anticipates helping over 100 kids with Back To School Backpack Program

Port Cares is collecting donations and accepting registrations for the annual Back to School Backpack Program.

Officials expect over 100 children to benefit from the program this year by receiving new school supplies to start the academic year with.

Thanks to a partnership with Canadian Tire Bank, many children will also be able to get a brand new pair of running shoes.

New this year, each household that registers for the program will get a $25 grocery gift card to help with school lunches thanks to Niagara Nutrition Partners.

Once September arrives, the Port Cares' school children lunch kit program will start up again through the Port Cares' Reach Out Centre food bank.

Each kit has 5 days worth of lunch supplies including fresh fruit, granola bars, pudding or yogurt cups, juice boxes, and lunch meat and bread for sandwiches.

Last year, 12,000 lunches were provided to kids in need thanks to donors and sponsors.

Port Colborne and Wainfleet residents who want to apply for the Back to School Backpack Program can call Port Cares at 905-835-1914 to register and schedule a pick-up appointment. Appointments start on August 18th.

Donations of new school supplies can be dropped off at the Reach Out Centre on Nickel Street Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Some of the items needed include backpacks, math sets, binders, scientific calculators, and pencil cases.

Financial donations are also gratefully accepted through etransfer (donations@portcares.ca), the Port Cares website, or cheques made payable to Port Cares and mailed to Port Cares at 92 Charlotte Street, Port Colborne, L3K 3E1