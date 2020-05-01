Port Cares donors surpass $20,000 challenge

People donating to Port Cares not only met the challenge set by an anonymous donor, they surpassed it.

On April 7th an unnamed individual stopped by with a personal donation of $2,500 and challenged Port Colborne to reach a total of $20,000 in donations by the end of the month.

Port Cares officials have completed the final tally and all told the donations amount to $61,101.

"We rely on fundraising and donations to operate our charitable, poverty relief services." Port Cares' Executive Director Christine Clark Lafleur says via a release. "With the directives in place quite rightly we cannot run our fundraising initiatives. We are also very mindful that there are and will continue to be economic challenges the longer the outbreak lasts. We are seeing new people coming to the food bank for help and are also seeing more individuals attending our meal program. The need for assistance is growing."

Another anonymous donor also bought $10,000 in grocery cards to help staff purchase needed items.

As a result of the huge success, the initial donor has doubled their contribution, saying, "Port Colborne has much to be proud of during these difficult times."