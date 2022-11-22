Port Cares food drive and holiday market set for December 9th

The Great Holiday Food Drive in Port Colborne is kicking it up a notch.

Port Cares is hosting a food drive and holiday market on Friday December 9th.

Over 50 vendors will be on hand along with live music and performances.

There is no admission fee but everyone is asked to bring a non-perishable food donation to the food bank if they can.

The event runs 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Port Cares Reach Out Centre located at 61 Nickel Street.

