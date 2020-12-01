Port Cares launches holiday 50/50 draw

Port Cares is launching a special holiday themed 50/50 draw.

From December 13th until Christmas Eve, special 12 Days of Christmas winners will receive prizes worth more than $100.

A major $200 prize basket has been donated by CAA Niagara for Christmas Eve.

The winners from the Christmas prizes will still be eligible to win half the overall 50/50 pot on New Years Day.

Port Cares ran a similar initiative from August until September with the winner, Michael Mammo, winning almost $20,000.

He donated $5,000 of his winnings back to Port Cares.

Typically, during the holiday season the organization provides Christmas dinner and a gift for 130 - 150 people.

Roughly 420 - 500 children receive presents through the Give a Gift program.

Tickets for the draw go on sale today.