Port Cares launching third 50/50 Draw

Port Cares is launching their third 50/50 Draw tomorrow as they continue to try to cope with the financial difficulties of the pandemic.

Registrations at Port Cares' food bank and hot meal program have doubled, and while the need is growing, fundraising remains a challenge.

The funds raised during the 50/50 Draw will directly support the food bank as it does not receive any government money.

Tickets are available to anyone in Ontario, but the previous two winners have been from Port Colborne: Michael Mamo won $19,830 and Marion Minor won $27,465.

Both winners graciously donated some of their winnings back to Port Cares.

Tickets are 5 for $10, 20 for $20, or 100 for $40 and can be purchased by anyone 18 years old and older through PortCares5050.ca or at the Port Cares main office.

The guaranteed prize is $10,000.

The big draw is set for June 4th following an early bird draw on May 21st.