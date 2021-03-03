Port Cares plans drive-through Soupfest

Port Cares is bringing back Soupfest.

To adhere to COVID-19 advice and guidelines this year's fundraiser at the Port Cares' Reach Out Centre will be a drive-through event.

For $25 supporters will be able to buy 4 individual servings of home-made soup, biscuits, and cookies.

All tickets must be bought in advance by e-transferring donations@portcares.ca noting 'Drive Thru Soupfest' in the message line or by going in person to Port Cares through the main entry at 92 Charlotte Street Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This year's soup options include classic Italian wedding, Caldosa Cubana, and vegetarian minestroni.

The drive-through will be happening on Tuesday, March 30th from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Port Cares Reach Out Centre at the corner of Nickel and Mitchell Street.

All proceeds fund the Reach Out Centre food bank, meal programs, family supports, and crisis intervention services.