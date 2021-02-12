Port Cares puts together special Family Day treats for families in need

Port Cares is putting together some special treats to help residents celebrate Family Day.

On Monday the Reach Out Centre will be cooking a special home-style take out turkey dinner to ensure vulnerable residents have access to a nutritious meal.

Port Cares has teamed up with the Port Colborne Fire Department to deliver the meal to low-income, isolated seniors in town. To register call 905-321-1934.

The EarlyON Virtual team will also be hosting special guest readers for their daily 'Night Time Tales' on Instagram and Facebook every day next week for a 'Family Week' celebration

Some of the guests include Mayors, Regional Councillors, and MPs reading their favourite children's book.