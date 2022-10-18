Port Cares ready for food drive as demand rises at food bank
As demand continues to rise Port Cares is preparing for Saturday's Lions Club food drive.
The Port Colborne food bank is reporting that the number of people needing to using their service has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic.
In the last 30 months the number of people using the food bank has jumped to just under 25-hundred (2,464) that is 75 per cent increase.
Christine Clark Lafleur, Executive Director, Port Cares, says, "The rising expense of housing, inflation and skyrocketing food costs are driving the recent wave of people needing our help and with needs up and donations down, we are worried about what's ahead over the winter and into 2023."
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO CHRISTINE SPEAK TO TIM DENIS
This Saturday is the annual Lions Club Food Drive across Port Colborne.
Residents are asked to put donations out on your porch by 9 a.m. and the Lions will pick them up by noon.
We can't do it alone - we need your help. Please give - our annual Port Colborne Lions Food Drive is this Saturday, October 22nd - put your donations out on your porch by 9 a.m. and the Lions will pick them up by noon. Call 289-407-0106 or 905-835-8157 to volunteer. pic.twitter.com/AjLI6edxX5— Port Cares (@PortCares) October 18, 2022
-
-
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Reverend Martha J Lockwood of Central United Church in Welland
Jeff Wallis – President, Signature Sign & Image, Niagara Falls