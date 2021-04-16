Port Colborne and BIA enter partnership to run Farmers Market

The City of Port Colborne and the Downtown Business Improvement Area have reached an agreement to run the Farmers Market.

Through the new partnership, the BIA will run the Friday morning market for the next two seasons with the city providing support, especially when it comes to navigating public health protocols during the pandemic.

The BIA is already working on confirming local farmers and food vendors for when the market is allowed to open.

So far, more than 25 vendors have signed-up with a goal of more than 35 by opening day.

Downtown BIA Manager Mary-Lou Ambrose-Little is excited for this year's market. "This is our opportunity to build on the already existing foundation and add some new twists like food demonstrations, buskers, and special events. We will work closely with City staff and community volunteers to make sure we are ready to go for the 2021 season."