Port Colborne and Port Cares move forward with Chestnut Park affordable housing project
Port Colborne is moving forward with an affordable housing project in Chestnut Park.
Port Cares representatives and members of the community took part in a virtual public meeting last night to discuss rezoning the area to allow for the build.
Port Cares Executive Director Christine Clark LaFleur says one in four residents are at risk of homelessness in the city because they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.
Last year the city announced it would donate the park space to Port Cares to build affordable housing.
The equipment currently at Chestnut Park will be moved to Lockview Park instead.
Clark LaFleur says when they first announced plans to redevelop the area, Port Cares received more than 300 calls from people hoping to be put on the waitlist.
City staff are working on a document to answer some of the frequently asked questions about the plan, including concerns with the loss of park space.
The document is expected in early March.
