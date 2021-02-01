Port Colborne apartment building operator fined $2,500 for failing to maintain smoke alarms

The operator of a Port Colborne apartment building has been fined $2,500 for failing to maintain a working smoke alarm system.

The fine comes after the fire department responded to reports of smoke in the building near the end of April last year.

Firefighters found no smoke when they arrived, but they did notice smoke alarms at the top of the stairs were covered, disabling them.

The operator of the eight unit building, Gateway Residential and Community Support Services Niagara, pleaded guilty to one charge last week.