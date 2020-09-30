Port Colborne approves 2021 capital budget

Average Port Colborne families are looking at a one percent tax increase next year as city council sets the 2021 capital budget.

Councillors passed the budget featuring $5.2 million in infrastructure investments during this week's meeting.

The top priorities included fixing sidewalks and city buildings, and improving roads.

Some of the other big projects include roof repairs at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre, replacing the multi-use trail to Dain City, and an Infrastructure Needs Assessment for water, wastewater, and roads.

The owner of an average, detached home will see a one percent tax increase.

The city is going to be applying for grants to update community facilities like beaches and parks.