Port Colborne asking for feedback on city's website

The city of Port Colborne is asking residents to weigh in on their website.

Residents are being asked to take a look at the city’s official website and provide some feedback through a 10 – 15 minute survey at www.portcolborne.ca/page/customer_service.

A new site based on survey responses will be available starting in October.

