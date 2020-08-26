Port Colborne beaches going locals only

If you were planning to celebrate the dogs days of summer at a beach in Port Colborne, you might want to revise that plan.

City council last night, agreeing to limit beaches to locals only starting August 28th.

Following on the heels of Fort Erie, Port Colborne council voting yesterday to allow only city residents on Nickel Beach and Cedar Bay Beach.

However, to placate people who have family out of town, the city will allow residents to bring two guests, a single car load of people as long as one is from Port or an unlimited number of children under the age of 15.

This comes after months of complaints from locals about overcrowded beaches.

