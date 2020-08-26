Port Colborne beaches going locals only
If you were planning to celebrate the dogs days of summer at a beach in Port Colborne, you might want to revise that plan.
City council last night, agreeing to limit beaches to locals only starting August 28th.
Following on the heels of Fort Erie, Port Colborne council voting yesterday to allow only city residents on Nickel Beach and Cedar Bay Beach.
However, to placate people who have family out of town, the city will allow residents to bring two guests, a single car load of people as long as one is from Port or an unlimited number of children under the age of 15.
This comes after months of complaints from locals about overcrowded beaches.
-
Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara CentreMatt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Warren Hoshizaki - Director of Education DSBNMatt talks to Warren after yesterday's announcement of more funding from the Federal government. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes speaks with Lindsey Zdichavsky, the Ideal Protein Specialist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave, regarding women's health and lifestyle issues. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.