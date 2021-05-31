Port Colborne beaches open to non-residents starting Wednesday but you'll need to buy a pass

Port Colborne will open its beaches to non-residents starting Wednesday.

New this year, non-residents, including those living in Niagara, will need to purchase a Nickel Beach day pass prior to accessing the beach.

Online payments can be made by VISA, MasterCard or Visa Debit, and visitors will be required to show proof of purchase prior to accessing the beach.

Payments at Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach will be on-site, with debit or credit only; cash will not be accepted.

Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach will be restricted to Niagara residents only, and open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Nickel Beach will be open to both residents and non-residents with a limit of 150 vehicles for non-Port Colborne residents. Beach passes for visitors will need to be purchased in advance.

Click here for more information and to buy a pass.