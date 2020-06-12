Port Colborne businesses encouraged to go digital with new program
Businesses in Port Colborne can get some help building an online presence.
The city is joining Google's ShopHERE program to help small businesses and artists learn how to create an online store.
Local businesses can go to digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere to get an online store built at no cost.
Mayor Bill Steele encourages businesses to take advantage of the program as part of Port Colborne's COVID-19 Economic Recovery Action Plan.
