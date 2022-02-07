Port Colborne calls for Marine Transportation Strategy

Port Colborne is once again calling for a Marine Transportation Strategy for the province.

The city joining others across the province calling on Queen's Park to create a strategy and establish an Ontario Marine Secretariat to develop a policy and funding framework.

Currently the province does not have a marine strategy or related funding meaning that cities and towns with ports are left competing for limited federal funds with major ports across the country.

Mayor Bill Stelle says, “Having a provincial strategy and capital funding would support marine issues important to the City of Port Colborne including port rehabilitation, flood mitigation and shoreline erosion, waterfront redevelopment and the City’s cruise ship initiative, and the economic, tourism, and cultural significance of the city’s port as well as the importance of the industrial marine sector. Any marine strategy should also promote more partnerships and integration with rail and road transportation networks as part of a goods movement strategy,”

Port Colborne will see 61 cruise ship stops in 2022, compared to 12 stops the previous year.

