Port Colborne cancels Canal Days
The City of Port Colborne has decided to cancel the 42nd annual Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival.
The festival was scheduled to be held from July 31st to August 3rd.
Council came to the difficult decision at their meeting last night, cancelling the event due to COVID-19.
“This was a difficult decision to make and an even harder announcement to share as we
are all disappointed, but it is the right thing to do,” said Mayor Steele.
-
COVID-19 | Future of Education in NiagaraTom McConnell Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor and High School Teacher in Niagara Falls Mat Siscoe regarding the future of current school year/education in Niagara
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole