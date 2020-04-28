Port Colborne cancels Canal Days

The City of Port Colborne has decided to cancel the 42nd annual Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival.

The festival was scheduled to be held from July 31st to August 3rd.

Council came to the difficult decision at their meeting last night, cancelling the event due to COVID-19.

“This was a difficult decision to make and an even harder announcement to share as we

are all disappointed, but it is the right thing to do,” said Mayor Steele.