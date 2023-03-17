Port Colborne celebrates the opening of the Welland Canal Wednesday
The start of the 2023 shipping season will begin with the traditional Top Hat Ceremony.
Mayor Bill Steele, representatives from federal and provincial governments and the marine industry will welcome the captain of the first downbound vessel for a brief ceremony.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Here are the details:
WHERE:
Lock 8 Gateway Park
163 Mellanby Avenue
Port Colborne, ON
WHEN:
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Breakfast begins at 8 a.m.
Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.
It will also be livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page and uploaded to the City’s YouTube channel when the event is over.