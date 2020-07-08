Port Colborne changing operations at Nickel Beach

Port Colborne is changing up the rules at Nickel Beach as massive crowds show up to cool off.

Local residents will be able to buy a season pass for $100 dollars, to avoid paying for each beach visit, which is $15.

The passes can be used Monday to Thursdays, but excludes holidays.

Port Colborne residents can also access the beach an hour earlier than the rest of the public Friday-Sunday between 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. to get a head start on the day. Passes can not be used Friday-Sunday.

The general public will be allowed to enter starting at 10:30am.

There will be a limit for total capacity on the beach daily.

A release from the city says if beach attendees do not comply with regulations outlined by staff and public health the City is prepared to proceed with reinstating the closure of Nickel Beach.

