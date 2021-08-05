Port Colborne collecting feedback on redesign plans for HH Knoll Lakeview Park entrance parkette

People in Port Colborne are being asked for their thoughts on redesigning the HH Knoll Lakeview Park entrance parkette.

City council has been presented with four conceptual landscape plans for the area and has asked city staff to gather feedback from the public as the city is hoping to complete a redesign of the parkette by next spring.

Last year the mini-putt course and concession building were removed, allowing two food trucks to set up shop this summer.

Manager of Strategic Initiatives Gary Long says enhancing the entry into the park would improve food truck access and provide more shaded seating.

An online poll is now available featuring the four concept plans put together by MBTW Group.

The poll is open until Friday, August 20th at 11:59 p.m.