Port Colborne company helps local food bank as demand increases

Port Colborne's food bank has received a major donation.

ADM Milling, a global industry leader in grain sourcing and milling, celebrated their donation of $65,000 to the Port Cares Reach Out Centre and Food Bank today with a BBQ.

The food bank helps nearly one in every seven residents in the area.

Port Cares says the donation comes at a time when the need to assist people struggling to make ends meet has never been greater.

“The local ADM plant has long pitched in to help Port Cares help people in need. ADM’s gift of $65,000 is the largest single donation which our food bank has ever received. This incredible boost will truly help us get through this year where every week we are continuing to assist new registrants who never before have had to use a food bank,” explains Christine Clark Lafleur, Chief Executive Officer, Port Cares.

There are currently 2,830 residents accessing the food bank monthly and about 120 people per day are coming to the centre for a dinner at meal time.

“It’s a staggering situation and we are very concerned. Last week along we had 25 new people from the local area come to the food bank for the first time in their lives.”

Commonly known as ADM, the company is fully known as Archers Daniels Midland an American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation founded in 1902 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

ADM operates a plant in Port Colborne which has locally supported Port Cares food bank over the years.

To celebrate the occasion, local dignitaries along with representatives of ADM Port Colborne attended an old-style cook-out at the Port Cares Reach Out Centre complete with barbeque, brownies and ice cream.

Earlier this summer Leon’s Furniture and the Leon’s family made a donation of $10,000 challenging all local companies to step up and help.

"ADM’s gift of $65,000 is a huge boost to the summer challenge and most importantly will help Port Cares continue to meet the increasing need."

