Port Colborne Council approves tax increase

Taxpayers in Port Colborne will see a 2.44 per cent increase in the city portion of their property taxes.

City Council approving it's 2021 Operating Budget with a focus on maintaining core programs and services and COVID-19 pandemic expenditures.

The average homeowner will see a tax increase of about $82 dollars.

One of the key highlights of the budget will be allowing residents financially impacted by the pandemic, the flexibility to defer property tax bill payments, water, and wastewater billings without penalty until March 31, 2021.

