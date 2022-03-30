Port Colborne Council set to resume in-person meetings at the end of April

Port Colborne Council will resume in-person meetings on April 26th.

Public members are welcome to attend the meetings in-person on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Some changes will be made to the chambers to allow physical distancing for councillors, staff, and the public.

“We’re looking forward to re-connecting in council chambers, but we would also like to thank councillors, staff, and our live stream team for their work while we transitioned online to ensure city business could continue through staff reports to council,” commented Scott Luey, chief administrative officer.

Delegations to council will also return in-person on April 26. For anyone wishing to be a delegate, coordination must be made through the deputy clerk’s office by noon of the council meeting date.

“On behalf of council and staff we would also like to thank the community for adapting to our online delegation process and tuning in to our council meetings, whether online or on television,” said Mayor Bill Steele. “As members of council, our job is to serve and advocate for our constituents, and despite the barriers that presented themselves, we have still been able to connect and move projects and initiatives forward that are in the best interest of our community.”

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held online on Tuesday, April 12th.