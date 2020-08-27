Port Colborne cracks down on parking along Lake Erie shoreline

The city of Port Colborne is cracking down on illegal parking.

Effective tomorrow, Friday Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. to Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., parking will be prohibited on Port Colborne roads along Lake Erie’s shoreline.

By-law officers will enforce violations daily and issue tickets accordingly.

“To ensure the proper movement of traffic and the safety of the public, operational changes have been made to prohibit parking on a number of Port Colborne roads that lead to Lake Erie,” said Chris Lee, director of engineering and operations.