Port Colborne creating curbside pick up zones

The City of Port Colborne is trying to help local businesses by creating temporary curbside pick up locations.

New parking signs will be going up today to designate the 15 minute curbside pick up zone locations.

Since Main Street has no on-street parking, spots will be created in several parking lots including Lock 8 Gateway Park and Old Humberstone Village.

Businesses interested in implementing curbside pick up zones in front of their stores are encouraged to call 905-835-2900 ext. 207