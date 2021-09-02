Port Colborne crews performing hydrant maintenance today

The water coming out of some taps in Port Colborne may look a little unusual today as crews perform hydrant maintenance.

The city's Public Works department will be working on hydrants at Elizabeth Street at Killaly Street, King Street between Elgin and Delhi, Fielden Street at Killaly, and Bell Street and Welland.

Work includes flow testing and flushing to clear any iron and mineral deposits from watermains.

People in the naerby areas may notice their water is rusty in colour because the iron and mineral deposits in the water are stirred up, but the water is safe to use and drink, however it may stain laundry.

Residents are encouraged to limit water use and wait until the maintenance work has finished up in their area and then run the cold water tap in the lowest level of their home until the water runs clear.

It may take 10 - 15 minutes for the water to clear up.