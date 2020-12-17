Port Colborne donating park for affordable housing initiative

Port Colborne council has unanimously voted to donate Chestnut Park for affordable housing.

During Monday's meeting council agreed to donate the land between Lock Street and Clarke Street to Port Cares.

The organization plans to construct a multi-unit, low rise affordable housing structure after paying the city $1 to take over the property.

Niagara Regional Housing will provide project management services.

Port Cares Executive Director Christine Clark Lafleur says the project will improve the quality of life for independent seniors who need a clean and safe place to live and give single parent families a home to raise their children.

The playground equipment currently at Chestnut Park will be moved to Lockview Park.