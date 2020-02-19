Port Colborne exploring co-working hub and culinary incubator

The City of Port Colborne is hoping to cook up some fresh ideas with a new culinary incubator and co-working hub.

The pilot project will run until the end of July with a goal of creating an economically self-sustaining co-working space and commercial kitchen to support new businesses.

Participants will have access to office equipment and the city's Business and Entrepreneurship Support Services at the Roselawn Centre.

Applications are currently being accepted through Port Colborne's website, or by calling city staff at 905-835-2900 ext. 502.

The city will also be hosting an information session on Monday, March 2nd from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Roselawn Centre to discuss weather a co-working hub is viable in Port Colborne.

A survey is also available through the city's website to provide feedback on the idea.