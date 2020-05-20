Port Colborne Farmers’ Market remains closed

The Port Colborne Farmers’ Market is not reopening just yet.

The market, which usually opens in May, will remain closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials say in the upcoming weeks they will work with public health and Farmers’ Markets Ontario to make sure they can meet all protocols and requirements.

Some Port Colborne vendors are offering deliveries and/or curbside pick-ups of pre-ordered items.

If residents are looking for a Port Colborne vendor’s contact information, they can call 905-835-2900.

Port Colborne residents looking for fresh produce are also encouraged to check out Small Scale Farms @ https://smallscalefarms.ca/pages/vendor-application.

The St. Catharines Farmers Market will reopen on Saturday May 23rd from 8 a.m. to noon.

Customers will be limited to 16 inside Market Square at a time, and are being asked to wear a face covering.