Port Colborne Fire hosting mask giveaway
People in Port Colborne in need of masks can get a little help thanks to a donation from MedSup Canada.
Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services will be handing out non-medical masks next Tuesday after the region received more than five million masks.
Port Colborne's share of the donation is more than 60,000 masks.
Fire fighters will be handing out packages of 50 masks at the Killaly Street West Fire Station during a drive-through event.
Drivers are asked to roll down their windows to accept the donation.
Fire fighters will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Port Cares during the drive through event on Tuesday, March 9th from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
