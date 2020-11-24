Port Colborne Fire sets up drive-through donation event for annual Fill-The-Fire-Truck toy drive

Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services will once again be collecting toys for those in need.

The annual Fill-The-Fire-Truck toy drive in support of Port Cares is scheduled for this Saturday (November 28th) from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Fire Hall.

Residents are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for children between the ages of 0 - 18 and non-perishable food items.

To adhere to social distancing protocols, drive-through donation lanes will be set up at the Fire Hall.

Participants will be asked to roll down their windows and hand donations out to the firefighters who will be decked out in PPE.

Donations can also be collected from the trunk of vehicles as they pass through.

Fire Chief Tom Cartwright says "It's been a challenging year for everyone as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why it's even more important to give back to the community this year."

Two drop off locations are also available:

The front entrance of the Fire Hall on Killaly Street West

Port Colborne Christmas Market on Friday, December 11th