Port Colborne getting ready to celebrate the opening of the Welland Canal

Port Colborne is getting ready to celebrate the opening of the Welland Canal.

A Top Hat Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, in the pavilion at Lock 8 Gateway Park to mark the first downbound vessel moving through the city's portion of the canal.

Port Colborne’s Fair-Trade Committee will be providing fair trade coffee and hot chocolate.

The community became Ontario’s first Fair Trade City in 2009.

A beaver felt Top Hat that is currently presented to the captain of the first downbound vessel has been loaned from the Port Colborne and Historical Museum since 1999.

After the ceremony the Top Hat is stored in an acid-free box in the Captain John W. Sharpe Heritage Resource Centre, a climate-controlled building that was built in 1995 to house over 17,000 artifacts and archives.